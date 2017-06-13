Study links autism with fevers in pregnant moms

A woman missing for several weeks has been found alive and well.More >>
The Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta, Georgia bus crash was laid to rest on Monday.More >>
Decatur police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection to arson and burglary investigations.More >>
Organizers of Pride Day in the Shoals put on an equality march on Sunday similar to those across the country.More >>
President Donald Trump has nominated Jay E. Town to be the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Trussville police have arrested a man they say sodomized a 10-year-old child.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
