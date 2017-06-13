Study links autism with fevers in pregnant moms

Fevers and autism

A new study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry confirms a link between fevers during pregnancy and the risk for autism.

The research, from doctors, followed nearly 100,000 children born in Norway between 1999 and 2009. Women who experienced fevers while pregnant were more likely to have children diagnosed with autism. The risk was higher for women with multiple fevers or fevers in the second trimester.

Experts say this suggests an infection in the mother may be to blame, but it's too early to know for sure.

Insect repellent

Summer bug bites or stings used to be considered a nuisance. But with Zika, West Nile and Lyme disease, they are considered more dangerous.

Some tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC are to avoid sweet-smelling sprays, lotions or hair products.

Wear insect repellent containing DEET but don't apply it more than once a day and don't use it on children younger than two months. Use your hands to apply it to your face. Use soap and water to wash repellent off as soon as you come back indoors. If a rash or other reaction develops, call your health care provider or call the poison control center.

Student sleep habits

Poor sleep habits can take a toll on college students' grades.

Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston asked 61 students to complete a sleep diary for 30 days. Students with erratic sleep patterns tended to have a lower GPA than those with more consistent sleep and wake times.

