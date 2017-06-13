1 injured near Pinecrest Apartments during armed robbery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police were called to Pinecrest Apartments on Tuesday morning just after 6:30 a.m. due to an armed robbery. 

Officers with Huntsville police says a black man hit a Hispanic man with a pistol in the breezeway of Pinecrest Apartments, demanded money and took off.

Police say they've had a string of about five armed robberies recently in that neighborhood "targeting the Hispanic population."

At this time we know the victim was loaded into HEMSI and taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Witnesses are being interviewed right now and K-9's are searching the area.

