1 injured near Pinecrest Apartments during armed robbery

Huntsville police were called to Pinecrest Apartments on Tuesday morning just after 6:30 a.m. due to an armed robbery.

BREAKING: Police say it was an armed robbery, officer said "It's the same guy who's doing all the others." @waff48 — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) June 13, 2017

Officers with Huntsville police says a black man hit a Hispanic man with a pistol in the breezeway of Pinecrest Apartments, demanded money and took off.

Police say they've had a string of about five armed robberies recently in that neighborhood "targeting the Hispanic population."

NOW: HPD and HEMSI on scene at PineCrest Apartments off Drake & McVay. 1 person just taken away in ambulance, head bandaged, walking fine pic.twitter.com/KI9Ken1qXC — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) June 13, 2017

At this time we know the victim was loaded into HEMSI and taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Witnesses are being interviewed right now and K-9's are searching the area.

