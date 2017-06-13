1 injured near Pinecrest Apartments during armed robbery

The Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta, Georgia bus crash was laid to rest on Monday.More >>
Decatur police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection to arson and burglary investigations.More >>
Organizers of Pride Day in the Shoals put on an equality march on Sunday similar to those across the country.More >>
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.More >>
President Donald Trump has nominated Jay E. Town to be the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a daycare van in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
