Muscle Shoals playground reopens as death probe continues

Most of the Rockpile Recreation Area has reopened for public use.

Scott Fielder, a public and community relations official with the Tennessee Valley Authority, said the only thing that remains closed is the “immediate area” around the waterfall.

“The investigation is still ongoing," Fielder said of the probe into last week's drowning death.

The Rockpile Recreation Area, other than the parking lot and boat ramp, was closed Wednesday after a 12-year-old Tennessee girl got stuck in a drainpipe and drowned.

The playground area and bathroom facilities are once again open and being used. Bright orange temporary fencing surrounds the area near and around the waterfall to keep people out.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48