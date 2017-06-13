City of Tuscumbia hires safety consultant

The city will contract with a safety consultant to implement a standard process for how the rides at Spring Park should be operated.

The contractor, Brett Bendall, president of Russellville-based Sustainable Safety Solutions, already has started work on the project.

Mayor Kerry Underwood said city officials and Bendall are discussing the cost and amount of hours involved in the process, but some work already is underway.

Underwood said the city is making the move on the heels of a May 31 incident that resulted in some people getting stuck on the park's small roller coaster ride.

