Decatur hires 7 principals, 1 specialist

Decatur City Schools filled eight administrative positions Monday, but transfers and a retirement of a longtime administrator at Decatur High created more vacancies.

The board majority approved interim Superintendent Dale Edwards’ recommendation to transfer Rachel Poovey from elementary education supervisor to principal at Oak Park Middle; Linda McClain from principal at Banks-Caddell Elementary to academic intervention and recovery specialist; Demond Garth from unassigned to Cedar Ridge Middle principal; Beth Hales from Austinville Elementary to Eastwood Elementary as principal; and Luke Bergeson from assistant principal at Austin High to principal at Chestnut Grove.

The board went outside the district and hired Allen Malone as principal at West Decatur Elementary; David McCollum as principal at Banks-Caddell Elementary; and Tamara Caudle as principal at Walter Jackson Elementary.

Board member Dwight Jett opposed the moves.

