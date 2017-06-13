Huntsville police arrest one, searching for another after early morning chase

One man is in police custody and authorities are searching for one woman after a chase early Tuesday. Police say the chase began as a routine traffic stop around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect took off and later told police he thought he had warrants. There was a woman in the car with him when he stopped at 3100 Leeman Ferry Blvd. and let her out of the car.

Police say she ran off and they have not found her yet. Police say the male suspect went to Joe Davis Stadium parking lot, turned some donuts in the parking lot and sped off again.

BREAKING: HPD searching for a woman pushed out of a car on Leeman Fy., have one other person in custody near Drake/Pkwy pic.twitter.com/kufCFqFhWB — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) June 13, 2017

The car stopped in the Cracker Barrel parking lot on Drake Avenue & South Memorial Parkway and the suspect hid in the bushes. A passerby spotted him and police did set up a perimeter until he surrendered.

Police say the suspect is Howard Ballard and after he was taken into custody, police searched the car and say it may be stolen.

Police say Ballard may be facing attempting to elude officers charges, others may be coming once they sort everything out

