4 juveniles charged with burglarizing Decatur pool; 1 charged with school arson

Decatur police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection to arson and burglary investigations.

Police say there was a fire at Brookhaven Middle School on 5th Avenue at about noon Sunday. Fire officials determined the fire was intentionally set and began an arson investigation.

On Monday, police investigated a burglary at the Aquadome on 5th Avenue. An employee reported that the inside pool area had been vandalized.

A juvenile was developed as the primary suspect.

Police detectives and fire officials found the juvenile at his home at about 5:30 p.m. and took him in for questioning. He was subsequently charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree arson. He was transported to the Tuscumbia Juvenile Detention Facility.

On Tuesday, three other juveniles were arrested. The police report lists them as 12, 13 and 14 years old. They were charged with third-degree burglary and released to their parents per the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office.

It was determined that the 13-year-old was the only one responsible for the school fire. All four were charged in connection to the Aquadome burglary.

