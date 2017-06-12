13-year-old charged with setting Decatur school on fire, burglarizing pool

Decatur police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection to arson and burglary investigations.

Police say there was a fire at Brookhaven Middle School on 5th Avenue at about noon Sunday. Fire officials determined the fire was intentionally set and began an arson investigation.

On Monday, police investigated a burglary at the Aquadome on 5th Avenue. An employee reported that the inside pool area had been vandalized.

A juvenile was developed as the primary suspect.

Police detectives and fire found one of the juveniles at his home at about 5:30 p.m. and taken in for questioning. He was subsequently charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree arson. He was transported to the Tuscumbia Juvenile Detention Facility.

Decatur police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are pending.

