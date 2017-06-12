Assistant Madison County DA tapped to be US attorney

President Donald Trump has nominated Jay E. Town to be the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Town is currently an assistant district attorney for Madison County, where he has been a prosecutor since 2005. He has also served as a judge advocate general in the United States Marine Corps, where he served on active duty and as a reservist for 12 years.

Town also served as an associate at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP. from 2002 to 2005.

If confirmed, Town will take over the U.S. attorney job previously held by Joyce Vance, who retired in January.

