Guntersville restaurant robbed 2nd time in 3 months

Decatur police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection to arson and burglary investigations.More >>
Organizers of Pride Day in the Shoals put on an equality march on Sunday similar to those across the country.More >>
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.More >>
The Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta, Georgia bus crash was laid to rest on Monday.More >>
President Donald Trump has nominated Jay E. Town to be the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.More >>
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.More >>
