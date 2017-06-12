Guntersville restaurant robbed 2nd time in 3 months

Guntersville police are searching for a masked man who robbed a local restaurant.

Police say the man entered the New China Restaurant off Highway 431 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He was reportedly holding a pistol and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

The restaurant was robbed once before just three months ago. An arrest was made in that case.

