Hydroplane boat test run set for Saturday in Guntersville

Engines will roar on the water this weekend when professional boat racing comes to Guntersville.

Here's what will happen. Two professional hyd roplane boats will test on a two-mile oval course in Spring Creek with speeds upwards of 200 mph.

Wiggins Racing from Gadsden will have one boat, and the other will be the Miss HomeStreet from Madison, Indiana.

If you want to watch, your best bet is to get a spot on the levee. Boaters can watch from near the Highway 227 bridge.

The waterway will be closed to recreational traffic Saturday around the course from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This Saturday is just a prep for the real race set for June 22, 2018 through June 24, 2018.

"The race is next year, next summer, and it will be a three-day event with tickets and activities and music and all kinds of food, fun, action on the water for two solid days. This is simply a test session to give them an opportunity to put their boats in the water and do a few runs and work on their boats prior to the race season opening," said Katy Norton, director of the Marshall County Convention And Visitors Bureau. "The test run on Saturday will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

