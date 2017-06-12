Back-To-School tax holiday coming in July - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Back-To-School tax holiday coming in July

By William McLain, Digital Content Director
Connect
(WAFF) -

The 2017 Alabama sales tax holiday for school supplies will take place Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

The tax-free holiday typically takes place in August. Lawmakers voted to change the date in the 2017 regular session to ensure the holiday happens before classes start back for every state school system.

Exempt items include:

  • Clothing priced at $100 or less
  • School supplies valued at $50 or less per item
  • Books that cost $30 or less per book
  • Laptops, desktops, tablets and printers priced at $750 or less

Cities and counties must opt-in to the tax-free weekend. You can find a full list of participants on the Alabama Retail Association website.
 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly