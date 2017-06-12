Back-To-School tax holiday coming in July

The 2017 Alabama sales tax holiday for school supplies will take place Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.



The tax-free holiday typically takes place in August. Lawmakers voted to change the date in the 2017 regular session to ensure the holiday happens before classes start back for every state school system.



Exempt items include:

Clothing priced at $100 or less

School supplies valued at $50 or less per item

Books that cost $30 or less per book

Laptops, desktops, tablets and printers priced at $750 or less

Cities and counties must opt-in to the tax-free weekend. You can find a full list of participants on the Alabama Retail Association website.



