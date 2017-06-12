Missing Lauderdale County woman found safe - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Lauderdale County woman found safe

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
Alexandria Smith (Source: Lauderdale County Sheriffs Office) Alexandria Smith (Source: Lauderdale County Sheriffs Office)
Alexandria Smith (Source: Lauderdale County Sheriffs Office) Alexandria Smith (Source: Lauderdale County Sheriffs Office)
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A woman missing for several weeks has been found alive and well.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office was searching for 24-year-old Alexandria Smith. She was considered to be endangered.

Officials reported Tuesday that she was found.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly