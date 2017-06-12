Lauderdale County woman missing since last month

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

Authorities are searching for 24-year-old Alexandria Smith. She was last seen in the 21000 block of County Road 8 on May 22.

She also goes by Alex or Allie. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, green eyes and blond hair.

Authorities say she her disappearance is unusual and she is considered to be endangered.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

