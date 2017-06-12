Taco Bell giving out free tacos Tuesday

Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that.

The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.

The Warriors managed to “steal” a win on the road in Cleveland in Game 3 of the Finals. And the Cavaliers loss is our gain.

Taco Bell will be giving out Doritos Locos Tacos at locations nationwide Tuesday between 2 and 6 p.m.

There is a limit of one taco per customer.

You can find Taco Bell locations near you by entering your zip code on the company’s website.

Click here to read the rules.

