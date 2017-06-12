Meth trafficking arrest in Etowah County

A Boaz woman has been arrested in connection to drug trafficking, that per Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

Denise Marie Johnson, 39, is charged with two felony accounts of trafficking methamphetamine.

On May 31, a search warrant was executed at Johnson’s home on Pleasant Hill Cut Off Road. When drug enforcement units from Etowah and Marshall Counties arrived, Johnson unsuccessfully attempted to flee the scene in a 2004 black Dodge Ram truck.

Once inside the residence, agents discovered 74 grams of methamphetamine. Johnson was then taken into custody and the vehicle she attempted to get away in was taken in as additional evidence.

On June 5, confidential information was received that suggested additional methamphetamine could be found inside a nail gun inside the vehicle.

A search warrant for the truck was executed the following day. Agents located and successfully dismantled the nail gun, which held an additional 342 grams of meth.

Johnson remains behind bars at the Etowah County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48