My Take - More Civility

Each week, we state that My Take segments are the opinion by the editorial board of WAFF. That's because it's the *only* place in the newscast created for opinions. The local journalists who work here for WAFF pride themselves on objectively reporting the truth. They work daily to earn your trust. They share facts where some may disagree or even be offended. They show courage and conviction by reporting those facts anyway. They hold the powerful accountable. We'd also like to take this opportunity to show our appreciation for those local community and business leaders who respectfully answer tough questions. They set a positive example by being transparent and taking responsibility when they see room to improve. We hope their actions inspire others. We're troubled when we see expressions of violence toward journalists – from comments on social media to actual confrontations. Tough, but fair, journalism has been a powerful force for good throughout our nation's history. It's a freedom we enjoy thanks to the Constitution's First Amendment. Help us protect it. I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take. What's yours?



If you'd like to respond to this editorial email mytake@waff.com. Please include your name and the name of your town in your response.