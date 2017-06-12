Studies look at mammogram followups, retiree exercise, veggie labeling

Mammogram followups

A new study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco focused on mammograms. It looked at more than 50,000 women with an abnormal mammogram.

As a whole, Asian women took longer to get followup imaging and were more likely to delay tests for at least a year. Vietnamese and Filipino women had the longest delays for follow up mammograms.

Experts say language barriers may affect the women's ability to communicate effectively with their doctors.

Retiree exercise

British researchers studied the activity and sedentary behaviors of 84 retirees. People with dogs walked 22 minutes longer and took about 2,700 extra steps per day than their peers without dogs. Dog owners were also less likely to sit for long periods of time.

Experts say exercise can help seniors maintain a higher quality of life.

This study was published in the BMC Public Health.

Vegetable labeling

Descriptive and creative labeling could entice people to buy and eat more vegetables.

Stanford University researchers tracked vegetable purchases in a large University cafeteria. People were 25 percent more likely to choose veggies with labels like "twisted citrus-glazed" carrots or "sweet sizzilin'" green beans than the same items with basic descriptions.

