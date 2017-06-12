New Morgan Co. animal shelter director wants to curb euthanasia

In a bid to increase pet adoptions and reduce euthanasia rates at Morgan County Animal Control, newly hired Director Darren Tucker has expanded adoption hours to include Saturday.

Tucker said the shelter took in 108 dogs and 103 cats during his first month on the job. It surrendered 17 cats and 12 dogs to rescue groups and adopted out another three cats and five dogs to new homes.

It also euthanized 42 dogs and 66 cats, he said. Noting that some animals are not adoptable for health reasons and that the shelter has limited space and resources, Tucker called euthanasia at the public shelter a “necessary evil.”

But he also said he is hoping to reduce the shelter’s euthanasia rates by increasing adoptions and encouraging more county residents to spay and neuter their pets.

The shelter is now open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday, starting this past weekend. Normally, the shelter, located in Hartselle, has been only open for adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

