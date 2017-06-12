Taxes going up for most Marshall County landowners

It was a full reappraisal year for Marshall County this year, meaning the valuations assigned to every piece of property in the county got a look in 2017.

Anyone whose tax values increased got a notice from the Revenue Commissioner’s office this week. There are about 58,000 parcels of property in Marshall County and 44,000 notices went out, said Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson.

In a normal year, 25 percent of the parcels in the county get a close look at their valuations. But every 4 years, the state requires a full reappraisal.

“We had a couple of things going on this year,” Mr. Johnson said. “It was the 4-year full reappraisal. And we also had new state-mandated cost schedules that were put into place.”

He said anyone whose value went up by as much as $1 got a reappraisal notice.

