Taxes going up for most Marshall County landowners

A new study ranks Alabama second in the U.S. for the number of sites with contaminated drinking water.More >>
The funeral for the Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta bus crash has been scheduled.More >>
In a bid to increase pet adoptions and reduce euthanasia rates at Morgan County Animal Control, newly hired Director Darren Tucker has expanded adoption hours to include Saturday.More >>
It was a full reappraisal year for Marshall County this year, meaning the valuations assigned to every piece of property in the county got a look in 2017.More >>
A fire at Brookhaven Middle School's portable units broke out early Monday morning.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced. The products should not be consumed and should either be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The graduate’s father was shot and killed in 2014 by an anti-government couple while on his lunch break.More >>
Authorities resumed their search Monday morning for a missing 16-year-old swimmer.More >>
A recent trip to Houston showed her health levels to be normal, and that the tumor that created the tough circumstance is not re-growing.More >>
A 19-year-old man is now in jail on a Hockley County murder warrant, charged with the murder of his father.More >>
