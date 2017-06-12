Fire at portable units at Brookhaven Middle School

A fire at Brookhaven Middle School's portable units broke out early Monday morning.

The photos showing the damage were sent to us by the school's supervisor of operations Dwight Satterfield.

Satterfield told us, police and the fire department responded to the fire call around midnight.

He said a unit was in the process of being returned because of some issues.

They had the units at the school as they finished up school expansion construction.

They're currently investigating how the fire started and it is being looked at as possibly suspicious.

