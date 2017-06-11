Local congregation reaches out to help grieving Mt. Zion Baptist Church members

A local church is reaching out to help Mt. Zion Baptist Church in their time of need.

Sunday night, prayers for healing were offered for Mt. Zion's congregation in the wake of Thursday’s tragic bus accident in Atlanta.

Restoration Foursquare Church in Madison welcomed Mt. Zion Baptist members to the night of worship and raised money for the Monrovia community-based church.

The message; healing, through God and with friends there to lend helping hands to those suffering through grief and pain right now.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church pastors were there with the Restoration Foursquare congregation.

A special message of love was offered for the family of Sarah Harmening, who died in the bus crash.

Restoration Foursquare's church administrator, Gregg Travis, said the churches of different denominations share a love of God.

"We are linked through the body of Christ, and when one part of the body hurts, the other part feels it. So, we just want to come across to Mt. Zion and the people there and just support them and love and them and show them the love of Christ the best we can," Travis said.

Anyone who wants to help this cause can click here for more information.