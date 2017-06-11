Alabama second in contaminated drinking water sites, study says

A new study ranks Alabama second in the U.S. for the number of sites with contaminated drinking water.

The recently released study, conducted by the Environmental Working Group (EGW) and Northeastern University, shows Alabama and New Hampshire tied with five total contaminated sites.

Only New Jersey ranked worse, with six known contamination sites.

Researchers were looking for fluorinated toxic chemicals linked to cancer in thyroid disease.



Florence Gas & Water reissued an online response to refute the data used in the EGW study. The company says Florence is not under any health advisories.

Ft. Payne Water Works Board also reached out to refute the study's findings. Executive Director Paul Nail said the water is fine and has no contamination.

Nail said that the contamination site mapped in Ft. Payne is linked to the Northeast Alabama Water District, which doesn't feed the area's reservoirs, but has an office in Ft. Payne.

Northeast Alabama Water District dealt with a contamination issue last year, resulting in a temporary drinking water advisory. They say the issue stemmed from a contract with an outside source, which they stopped utilizing in April 2016.

