Alabama second in contaminated drinking water sites, study says

A Boaz woman has been arrested in connection to drug trafficking, that per Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin.More >>
A Boaz woman has been arrested in connection to drug trafficking, that per Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin.More >>
As officials seek full recovery of the once disastrously depleted red snapper population in the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf states are considering a proposed compromise on a contentious three-day federal red snapper...More >>
As officials seek full recovery of the once disastrously depleted red snapper population in the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf states are considering a proposed compromise on a contentious three-day federal red snapper season for...More >>
A church is reaching out to help Mt. Zion Baptist Church in their time of need. Sunday night, prayers for healing were offered for Mt. Zion's congregation in the wake of Thursday tragic bus accident in Atlanta.More >>
A church is reaching out to help Mt. Zion Baptist Church in their time of need. Sunday night, prayers for healing were offered for Mt. Zion's congregation in the wake of Thursday tragic bus accident in Atlanta.More >>
The funeral for the Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta bus crash has been scheduled.More >>
The funeral for the Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta bus crash has been scheduled.More >>
Among Sergeant Major William H. Gaston's many achievements, he served with the 12th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops and was a three-term city alderman.More >>
Among Sergeant Major William H. Gaston's many achievements, he served with the 12th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops and was a three-term city alderman.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>