Alabama second in contaminated drinking water sites

A new study ranks Alabama second in the U.S. for the number of sites with contaminated drinking water.

The recently released study, conducted by the Environmental Working Group (EGW) and Northeastern University, shows Alabama and New Hampshire tied with five total contaminated sites.

Only New Jersey ranked worse, with six known contamination sites.

Researchers were looking for fluorinated toxic chemicals linked to cancer in thyroid disease.

We'll have more on the study and what it means for you on Monday.

