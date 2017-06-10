Fire ant mounds popping up across Alabama

Nearly half-a-billion dollars are up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. Alabama is one of six states without a lottery, so plenty of Alabamians are making the trip into Tennessee to take their chances at the big prize.More >>
The funeral for the Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta bus crash has been scheduled.More >>
Huntsville Fire and Rescue report that the missing hikers, a mother and her two children, have been found safe.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued swimming advisories for specific parts of Mobile Bay and Perdido Bay.More >>
If you want to spend your Saturday relaxing, you're in luck! It's free fishing day all across Alabama.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after responding to the scene of an explosion at a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
