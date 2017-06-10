Hundreds mourn Huntsville teen killed in church bus crash - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Hundreds mourn Huntsville teen killed in church bus crash

Sarah Harmening (Source: Laughlin Service Funeral Home) Sarah Harmening (Source: Laughlin Service Funeral Home)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta, Georgia bus crash was laid to rest on Monday.

17-year-old Sarah Lauren Harmening was memorialized at  Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville.

Hundreds of family, friends and church members packed the church to remember the young, devout Christian. The church vowed to remember words that she texted to her sister in the hours leading up to the crash: "Life is not about us. It's about God, who is eternal."

Harmening wrote before she died saying God had called her to spread his word. She also  mentioned to her sisters that if she didn't make it back from the mission trip, that she wanted her funeral to be a celebration. And she didn't want anyone wearing black.

Harmening was killed on her way to a mission trip when the church bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia last week.

A grief counselor said many who were on that bus or knew Harmening may be dealing with post traumatic trauma and said to be alert for signs.

