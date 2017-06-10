Hundreds mourn Huntsville teen killed in church bus crash

A man who was on the bus that crashed in Atlanta, Georgia is speaking out.

A man who was on the bus that crashed in Atlanta, Georgia is speaking out.

People throughout north Alabama and beyond want to support the victims of the tragic Mount Zion Baptist Church bus crash in Atlanta.

People throughout north Alabama and beyond want to support the victims of the tragic Mount Zion Baptist Church bus crash in Atlanta.

A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

The Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta, Georgia bus crash was laid to rest on Monday.

17-year-old Sarah Lauren Harmening was memorialized at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville.

Hundreds of family, friends and church members packed the church to remember the young, devout Christian. The church vowed to remember words that she texted to her sister in the hours leading up to the crash: "Life is not about us. It's about God, who is eternal."

Harmening wrote before she died saying God had called her to spread his word. She also mentioned to her sisters that if she didn't make it back from the mission trip, that she wanted her funeral to be a celebration. And she didn't want anyone wearing black.

Harmening was killed on her way to a mission trip when the church bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia last week.

READ MORE: Student killed, multiple injured in Huntsville church bus crash in Atlanta

A grief counselor said many who were on that bus or knew Harmening may be dealing with post traumatic trauma and said to be alert for signs.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48