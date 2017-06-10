Funeral services announced for teen killed in church bus crash

A man who was on the bus that crashed in Atlanta, Georgia is speaking out.

Austin McBride was a chaperone for Mount Zion Baptist Church during the fatal bus crash. (Source: Austin McBride)

People throughout north Alabama and beyond want to support the victims of the tragic Mount Zion Baptist Church bus crash in Atlanta.

A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

Student killed, multiple injured in Huntsville church bus crash in Atlanta

The funeral for the Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta bus crash has been scheduled.

The service for 17-year-old Sarah Lauren Harmening will be held at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville on Monday.

According to Laughlin Service Funeral Home, visitation begins at noon.

The service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

