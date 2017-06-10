Funeral services announced for teen killed in church bus crash - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Funeral services announced for teen killed in church bus crash

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
The funeral for the Huntsville teen killed in the deadly Atlanta bus crash has been scheduled

The service for 17-year-old Sarah Lauren Harmening will be held at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville on Monday. 

According to Laughlin Service Funeral Home, visitation begins at noon.

The service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. 

