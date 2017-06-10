Missing hikers found safe at Monte Sano State Park

Huntsville Fire and Rescue report that the missing hikers, a mother and her two children, have been found safe.More >>
Huntsville Fire and Rescue report that the missing hikers, a mother and her two children, have been found safe.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued swimming advisories for specific parts of Mobile Bay and Perdido Bay.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued swimming advisories for specific parts of Mobile Bay and Perdido Bay.More >>
If you want to spend your Saturday relaxing, you're in luck! It's free fishing day all across Alabama.More >>
If you want to spend your Saturday relaxing, you're in luck! It's free fishing day all across Alabama.More >>
The area around the Madison County Jail and Huntsville Police station is now secure following an incident Saturday morning.More >>
The area around the Madison County Jail and Huntsville Police station is now secure following an incident Saturday morning.More >>
A Morgan County judge has reinstated a murder suspect's $1 million bond a day after lowering it.More >>
A Morgan County judge has reinstated a murder suspect's $1 million bond a day after lowering it.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.More >>
One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.More >>
Matthew Munoz took this picture of a man paying his respects during his little sister's funeral procession back in May.More >>
Matthew Munoz took this picture of a man paying his respects during his little sister's funeral procession back in May.More >>