Missing hikers found safe at Monte Sano State Park

Huntsville Fire and Rescue report that the missing hikers, a mother and her two children, have been found safe.

A team from Huntsville Fire and Rescue are at Monte Sano State Park searching for missing hikers.

The emergency call came in just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

