Missing hikers found safe at Monte Sano State Park

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Update

Huntsville Fire and Rescue report that the missing hikers, a mother and her two children, have been found safe. 

Previously

A team from Huntsville Fire and Rescue are at Monte Sano State Park searching for missing hikers. 

The emergency call came in just after 2 p.m. Saturday. 

