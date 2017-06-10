Swimming advisory issued for parts of Mobile, Perdido Bays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued swimming advisories for specific parts of Mobile Bay and Perdido Bay because of concerns about bacteria.



The advisory issued Friday covers Mobile Bay in the areas of the Fairhope Public Beach, Volanta Avenue and Orange Street Pier. It also covers Perdido Bay at Kee Avenue and Spanish Cove in Lillian.



Department officials said swimming in those areas could lead to an increased risk of illness.



The health department and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management routinely test water samples from 25 high-use coastal recreation site.



The swimming advisory will be lifted when bacteria levels fall below guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

