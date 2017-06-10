Free fishing day across Alabama

If you want to spend your Saturday in a more relaxed setting - it's free fishing day all across Alabama.More >>
The area around the Madison County Jail and Huntsville Police station is now secure following an incident Saturday morning.
A Morgan County judge has reinstated a murder suspect's $1 million bond a day after lowering it.
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
A 23-month-old girl was run over at a tire shop in Albertville Friday afternoon.
Adam West was typecast after popularizing the role of Batman on a television series and had difficulty getting acting parts.
People in a thin strip through the middle of the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina, will see the entire sun obscured for a couple of minutes.
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.
According to three separate USDA/FSIS releases the following recalls occurred after an ingredient supplier notified companies that the bread crumbs the companies received and used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
