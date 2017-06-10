Free fishing day across Alabama

If you want to spend your Saturday relaxing, you're in luck! It's free fishing day all across Alabama.

From Lake Guntersville to Pickwick Lake, all state lakes and rivers are waiving license requirements.

The goal is to get you hooked into spending time on the water and come back again next week and pay a couple of bucks for a license for the rest of the summer.



