Man shoots self outside Madison County Jail

The area around the Madison County Jail is now secure following an incident Saturday morning.



Police responded to the jail parking lot to a man threatening to shoot himself inside of his vehicle.

Scene at Fiber St and Wheeler Ave by the the Madison County Jail. Roads blocked off - avoid area for now. Working to get information. pic.twitter.com/obTHlTCTfj — Leah Jordan (@leahjordanmedia) June 10, 2017



Wheeler Avenue and Fiber Street were closed as officers responded to the threat.



The man reportedly shot himself as officer approached the vehicle. He has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.



WAFF 48 is working to gather more details.

