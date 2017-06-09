Decatur murder suspect’s $1M bond reinstated after calling kids

A Morgan County judge has reinstated a $1 million bond for a murder suspect within days of lowering it.

Michelle Lee Owens' bond had been lowered to $100,000 on Thursday. Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said she violated herr court order within three hours of bonding out by trying to contact her children.

Anderson said Owens tried to call her children from the Morgan County Jail multiple times within hours of the bail reduction. Her court order bars her from contacting them.

Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson reinstated her original $1 million bond on Friday.

Owens is charged with the June 2016 shooting death of her husband, Lawrence Edward Owens II. She was indicted in march 2017.

