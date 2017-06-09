Toddler run over, killed at Albertville tire shop

A 23-month-old girl was run over at a tire shop in Albertville Friday afternoon.

Assistant Police Chief Jamie Smith said a 23-month-old girl was run over at Pedro’s Tire Shop on Adams Drive at about 3:15 p.m. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Smith said it happened when some vehicles were being moved around. Police say the girl’s mother went out to move her car and didn’t see the child in the lot.

She didn't realize she had run over her daughter, Smith said.

Allison Damarri, in the lot. Lucas didn’t realize she had run over her daughter.

Police identified the child as Allison Damarri.

Smith said it appears to be an accident. No charges were filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48