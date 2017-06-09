Warbirds flying in the Shoals for Rally at the River

You'll likely see some great, old military planes flying over the Shoals this weekend. It's all to support St. Jude Children's Hospital and Rally at the River.

"We will probably have 20 to 25 planes in the air at one time, and for warbirds of this caliber, that's a lot of warbirds. It's great that all of these folks are donating their time and money to come here to support St. Jude," said veteran and pilot BJ Kennamore.

More than 30 vintage military aircraft will take off from Muscle Shoals Airport, and the pilots will show off their skills in the air.

"Two- and four-ship formations and we'll be flying downtown over the park, you know, blowing some smoke, just trying to get some attention to the event," said pilot Chris Davis.

At the Shoals Warbird Weekend, people can also come to the airport Saturday and meet the rare planes and pilots.

"Well these are a flying piece of history. This was a World War II trainer, so all of our military who went on to fly our fighters, the P-51 Mustangs, the Corsair, the P-40, they all went through something like this AT-6 Texan before they got assigned to their fighter," Davis said.

This will just be the second time all of these planes will be in the Shoals for Rally on the River.

"Come out and support St. Jude. That's what this is all for. It's just an excuse for us to play, but it’s to raise money for the kids," Davis said.

The planes will be flying all day Saturday. There will also be live music, concessions and a motorcycle ride.

Rally at the River is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McFarland Park along the Tennessee River in Florence.

All of the funds will benefit children battling cancer.

