Huntsville church making 'prayer map' for Mount Zion Baptist Church bus victims

People throughout north Alabama and beyond want to support the victims of the tragic Mount Zion Baptist Church bus crash in Atlanta, Georgia. Right now, the church and families of the victims are asking for something simple: your prayers.

The Rev. Tim Milner of Essential Church in Huntsville said he’s doing what he can to make sure victims get prayers from all over the globe.

"When I first found out, it was shock and terror,” Milner said. “The image that's been circling around on the Internet is the bus that's flipped. It affects us on a very personal level. We have friends involved in the incident. I have a man who I’d consider to be a dear friend in intensive care right now."

Milner said the best way to help the victims right now doesn’t cost a penny. It's a prayer.

“We've got a team working on a prayer map. We're going to be putting a pin on a global map for every person praying for these victims and these families," he said.

He wants people near and far to send an email to prayersformtzion@gmail.com. Milner said he wants people to email that address with their location, whether it’s vague or specific, and something they’re praying for.

"We're going to print off these prayer maps and give them to the victims and the families. I can never fully understand what these families and victims are going through right now, but we want to stand in that gap with them," he said.

