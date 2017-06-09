Experts offer summer kayak safety tips

Three teens were rescued from the Flint River on Thursday night after they got stranded on an island kayaking. Last year, the U.S. Coast Guard reported over 270 kayaking accidents.

So what are some safety tips you need to remember before you head to the river?

Always have a life jacket with you. You are not required to wear it unless you are 15 years old or younger, but it can save your life if you are ever in a dangerous situation.

The owner of North Alabama Canoe and Kayak, Scott Ammons, said that knowing the area you are kayaking in is important.

“You gotta stay calm and get back in your boat,” Ammons said to do if your kayak ever flips over.

