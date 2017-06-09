SLIDESHOW: Alabama ranked No. 4 worst state for jobs - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

SLIDESHOW: Alabama ranked No. 4 worst state for jobs

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
In a recent analysis by WalletHub, Alabama was ranked the No. 4 worst state for jobs in the country.

Using 24 different metrics, such as employment growth, industry variety and unemployment rate, Alabama ranked behind neighboring Mississippi, and only ahead of Kentucky, Louisiana and West Virginia on the list. 

Click here to see the full rankings or to read more about the methodology

