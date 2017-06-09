FDA recalls birth control pills, C-diff vaccine, fibroids and pregnancy research

A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
On Thursday evening, the city of Huntsville honored one of its police officers who saved a man's life.More >>
On Thursday evening, the city of Huntsville honored one of its police officers who saved a man's life.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm a 12-year-old girl drowned near Wilson Dam on Wednesday.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm a 12-year-old girl drowned near Wilson Dam on Wednesday.More >>
A rash of armed robberies in Huntsville has the Hispanic community fearful.More >>
A rash of armed robberies in Huntsville has the Hispanic community fearful.More >>
Tobias Mitchell is the first Alabama high school student to earn a diploma after completing coursework inside a county jail.More >>
Tobias Mitchell is the first Alabama high school student to earn a diploma after completing coursework inside a county jail.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
The Landrieu administration said the grand total for removing the Confederate-era monuments topped $2.1 million.More >>
The Landrieu administration said the grand total for removing the Confederate-era monuments topped $2.1 million.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.More >>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.More >>