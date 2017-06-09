Overturned fertilizer truck shuts down Marshall County road - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Overturned fertilizer truck shuts down Marshall County road

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Emergency officials have shut down Warrenton Road in Guntersville after an overturned fertilizer truck started to leak diesel on Friday morning around 7 a.m. near the Blount County line. 

The truck is from a mining company called Austin Powder, located in Blount County. The truck was carrying a very dangerous chemical compound – ammonium nitrate. The nitrate appears to be unaffected

The driver is in very critical condition.

EMA and company officials are on the scene.

