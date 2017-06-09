Fertilizer truck driver in critical condition after overturning - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Fertilizer truck driver in critical condition after overturning in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A fertilizer truck overturned on Warrenton Road in Guntersville near the Blount County line at about 7 a.m. Friday.

The driver was in critical condition.

Officials said the truck started to leak diesel.

The truck was from a Blount County mining company called Austin Powder. It was carrying a very dangerous chemical compound called ammonium nitrate. The nitrate appeared to be unaffected.

EMA and company officials responded to the scene

