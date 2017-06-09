3 teens rescued after being stranded during kayaking trip

In Madison County, three teens were rescued early Friday morning after a kayaking trip went wrong.

Just after midnight, rescue crews found three people who were stranded on an island on the Flint River.

We've not been told their ages, but we know they were two females and one male.

They were found near Moontown Road in Brownsboro.

We're told they were okay, but no word on exactly how they got stuck.

