Texting may be factor in fatal Cullman County crash, troopers say

A two-vehicle crash in Cullman County claimed the life of a Lacey’s Spring woman on Thursday.

Alabama State Troopers say 28-year-old Samantha Eugenia Wilkerson was killed when the 2008 Hyundai she was driving struck a 2005 Peterbilt truck and overturned. It happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Cullman County 1435 about six miles north of Cullman.

Wilkerson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but the preliminary investigation indicates that driving while texting may have been a factor in the crash.

