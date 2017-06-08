Huntsville police officer honored for saving person from suicide

On Thursday evening, the city of Huntsville honored one of its police officers who saved a man's life.

Officer Micah Alexander works second shift out of the north precinct. He was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked at a ball field for several hours. Upon arrival, Micah saw the driver had several black trash bags tied around his head in an attempt to commit suicide.

Alexander called for medics and realized he needed to do something. He broke into the car, pulled out the driver, untied the bags around the person's head and began to administered life-savings measures until paramedics arrived.

He got the person to breathing again. Medics then rushed the person to the hospital where they were able to save his life.

Alexander was awarded the Life Saving Medal of Huntsville.

