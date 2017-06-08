Jackson County man charged with kidnapping girlfriend

A Jackson county man is facing some serious charges after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend against her will and held her for hours.

33-year-old William Allen Smith is charged with domestic violence, kidnapping and assault. He's also facing drug charges for possession of spice and methamphetamine.

Certainly a scary situation for the woman who was allegedly taken for more than six hours and assaulted. The woman told investigators she was driven around wooded and field areas north of Stevenson and did not know where she was.

Sheriff's investigators say family members went to Bridgeport police concerned after the woman did not pick up her child nor show up to work.

The woman told investigators she was taken by Smith around 6 p.m. Wednesday. A be on the lookout was issued.

They were stopped in a car in Stevenson at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Drugs were found in the vehicle and investigators say signs of abuse were evident.

"Allegedly he put a knife to her throat, made some threats to her, also struck her several times in the face and she had visible wounds on her face,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith is currently in the Jackson County Jail on just over $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48