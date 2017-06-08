Arab woman arrested, accused of posing as attorney

On Thursday evening, the city of Huntsville honored one of its police officers who saved a man's life.More >>
On Thursday evening, the city of Huntsville honored one of its police officers who saved a man's life.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm a 12-year-old girl drowned near Wilson Dam on Wednesday.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm a 12-year-old girl drowned near Wilson Dam on Wednesday.More >>
A rash of armed robberies in Huntsville has the Hispanic community fearful.More >>
A rash of armed robberies in Huntsville has the Hispanic community fearful.More >>
Tobias Mitchell is the first Alabama high school student to earn a diploma after completing coursework inside a county jail.More >>
Tobias Mitchell is the first Alabama high school student to earn a diploma after completing coursework inside a county jail.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
One person was killed after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday, which also included at least 21 injuries.More >>
One person was killed after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday, which also included at least 21 injuries.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
Jennifer Underwood has been renting a home on Woodview Drive in Petal, but now that her lease has expired, she must find a new home.More >>
Jennifer Underwood has been renting a home on Woodview Drive in Petal, but now that her lease has expired, she must find a new home.More >>
"He kept saying 'bush, bush, bang, bang, bang'," said the 7-year-old's grandmother, Renee Cumberland. "Once we asked him, 'were you talking about the bus and you got hit?' He said 'Yes! Bang, Bang, Bang'!"More >>
"He kept saying 'bush, bush, bang, bang, bang'," said the 7-year-old's grandmother, Renee Cumberland. "Once we asked him, 'were you talking about the bus and you got hit?' He said 'Yes! Bang, Bang, Bang'!"More >>