Arab woman arrested, accused of posing as attorney

An Arab woman is charged with impersonating an attorney.

Heather Gibbs is charged with misdemeanor charges of unlawful practice of law.

Police say Gibbs worked at the Hawkins Law Firm where she allegedly took a man's money to take care of some charges but didn't and the man was arrested.

The firm's owner, Lana Hawkins, claims the charges are bogus, adding the now former employee was acting in the scope of her duties as a paralegal.

Her attorney declined comment.

She’s due in court June 19.

