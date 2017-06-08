1 dead, multiple injured in Huntsville church bus crash in Atlanta

A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm a 12-year-old girl drowned near Wilson Dam on Wednesday.More >>
A rash of armed robberies in Huntsville has the Hispanic community fearful.More >>
Tobias Mitchell is the first Alabama high school student to earn a diploma after completing coursework inside a county jail.More >>
Dynetics is going to turn dirt on a new aerospace structures complex in Decatur along Red Hat Road.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.More >>
