1 dead, multiple injured in Huntsville church bus crash in Atlanta

One person was killed and 30 injured after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday.

One person was killed and 30 injured after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday.

1 dead, multiple injured after bus wreck in Fulton County

1 dead, multiple injured after bus wreck in Fulton County

More on the Web

A bus from Mount Zion baptist Church in Huntsville crashed in Atlanta. (Source: NBC)

A bus from Mount Zion baptist Church in Huntsville crashed in Atlanta. (Source: NBC)

A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.

The bus overturned onto another vehicle on Camp Creek Parkway.

Fulton County police confirm one person has died. A church official said that person was a church member.

[We have a live feed from the scene. TAP if watching on a mobile device.]

The church confirms the bus was carrying 41 people, including adults and high school students in grades 11 and 12. They were on a student mission trip to Botswana.

At least 21 people have been injured. The church says some are in critical condition.

WAFF 48 News is gathering more information on this developing story.

Several injured after bus overturns in South Fulton: https://t.co/BrMqWJubgB pic.twitter.com/VHSvQ3ZC2p — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) June 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48