SMDC employees refocus on safety during expo

The United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) on Redstone Arsenal hosted their annual Safety and Health Expo.

Both SMDC and Missile Defense Agency employees were there to focus on safety at home and at work.

One big topic that WAFF 48 News chief meteorologist Brad Travis talked about was severe weather in north Alabama.

"You need to be aware of your surroundings no matter where you go," Travis said during his speech.

Alabama State Trooper Curtis Summerville touched on what to do when approached by an officer of the law and distracted driving, especially with cell phones or when your sleepy.

"Get you a designated person to actually drive with you to keep you awake," said Summerville.

And one Army general showed the latest missile test by our military.

"We want you here working because we can't do these things if you're not here executing the mission," said Maj. Gen. Daniel Hughes.

“We're not only looking at things to help you at home to be safe, but we're looking at things at work that involves safety every day," said Bobby Taylor, deputy command safety office at SMDC.

With the summer quickly approaching, other vendors were brought in Thursday to talk about staying safe while having fun doing things like riding boats and being outside with you families.

"It's good just to be aware. It may never be applicable sometimes, but when it is, it's good to know," said Ryan Wolff, electronics engineer at SMDC.

There were pets brought in as well from the rescue mission.

Summerville even brought in beer googles to have people drive around in golf carts.

Taylor said the overall message of the expo was well received by the employees.

