Rep. Aderholt responds to testimony of James Comey

Following Thursday morning's testimony of former FBI director James Comey in which he said he was fired because of Russia investigation, Representative Robert Aderholt, who represents the Fourth District of Alabama, issued the following statement:

"There has been a lot of talk and speculation about what Mr. Comey would say today, but as we listened to the testimony, I think it is important to note what he didn’t say.

“Mr. Comey did not say how the Russians somehow convinced Hillary Clinton to put a private email server in her basement.

He also did not reveal how the Russians and/or the Trump campaign convinced Mrs. Clinton’s campaign to completely ignore the mathematically critical states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin during the last months of the 2016 campaign.

“Simply put, anyone would be concerned about the Russians or any foreign country trying to involve themselves in American elections. But I think it is equally important to note that they did not affect the outcome. That belongs to the candidates.”

