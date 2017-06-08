3 facing drug charges after police find drug grow operation in Marshall Co.

Three people are facing drug charges after police found an indoor marijuana growing operation at a Marshall County home.

Agents say they found 30 marijuana plants, several guns and equipment to grow the plants.

All three are charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

They have all three since posted bail.

