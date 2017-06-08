Woman accused of killing baby pleads guilty to lesser charge

A woman accused of killing her baby pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in a Madison County courtroom on Thursday morning.

Madison police say Desiree Childers drowned her infant daughter inside a Madison home in August of 2013. According to the complaint filed to the court, Childers left the infant fully clothed, unattended, and in a running bathtub.

7-month-old Blakely Fairburn died in the fall of 2013.

Police said they arrested Childers for stealing cat toys from a store just hours before Blakely died. They also said she also got pulled over after bailing out of jail for that arrest.

Childers was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

